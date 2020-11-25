Integrity commissioner announces resignation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER just over a year in the job, the ACT Integrity’s inaugural commissioner, Dennis Cowdroy, says he will resign from his position in the new year.

The former Federal Court judge started in the role on August 1 last year, and according to ACT Legislative Assembly speaker Joy Burch has done a marvellous job of establishing the commission, which included setting up permanent offices in Kingston and recruiting a CEO and staff to the commission.

“Since the commission began receiving complaints on December 1, over 100 complaints have been received,” Ms Burch says.

“All complaints are reviewed by the commission and then can be dismissed, referred, or investigated.

“With the work well underway and experienced and capable staff having been recruited, Mr Cowdroy has done an exceptional job in establishing the commission and we thank him for this work.”

The outgoing commissioner was also acknowledged by Ms Burch for his work as judge of the ACT’s Supreme Court, judge at the Land and Environment Court, and his work in the Navy reserve as a captain, as well as on the Defence Force discipline appeal tribunal. Mr Cowdry was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to the Returned and Services League of Australia.

Mr Cowdroy did not say exactly why he has chosen to resign, but did say: “I think it is timely a successor is appointed so that the new commissioner can maintain the momentum of the operations of the commission.”

Ms Burch will appoint an acting commissioner for a period up to six months.