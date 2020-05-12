Interactive breastfeeding education goes online

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONLINE breastfeeding education sessions are now available to support families who are unable to access face-to-face services because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Led by qualified breastfeeding educators, the Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) has introduced the Breastfeeding Education Live (BEL) interactive webinars via Zoom, covering topics like how to position and attach baby to the breast, read baby’s cues and the signs that baby is getting enough milk.

Canberra volunteer breastfeeding educators will be part of the team facilitating the sessions.

Megan Fox, ABA Canberra group co-leader said the online service had been on its wishlist for a long time, but became more immediate when other services closed down.

“We are presenting these sessions in a new way, with groups limited to a maximum of 10 couples, to allow time to chat to each other and ask us questions,” she said.

“We know that successful breastfeeding depends on confidence, knowing you can do it and having good information.

“We offer online antenatal breastfeeding education sessions too, because the more information people have before starting the breastfeeding journey, the better.”

Megan said the BEL webinars were designed to allow all families access to breastfeeding information, resources and services, even if they live in remote or rural areas.

“We are mainly volunteer-run, so those in rural areas may not have access to a volunteer near them,” she said.

Margaret Grove, ABA president, said that a lot of expectant parents have never held a baby, let alone seen one being breastfed.

“Many have missed out on the traditional learning through the generations. That’s why it’s so important that they have access to the kind of prenatal education that ABA is providing.

“Online sessions are different from face-to-face interaction but they have many benefits. Many enjoy attending BELs from the comfort of their own home.

“The aim is to empower expectant parents and give them the confidence they need to breastfeed their baby.”

Thanks to funding from the John James Foundation, ACT Government and Southern NSW Local Health District, Megan said the Canberra group has a limited number of free and discounted membership/BEL packages for expectant parents in the Canberra region who have found it difficult to access antenatal breastfeeding education as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expectant parents should express their interest here. BELs are held on weekends and some weeknights. Registration is through the ABA website. Sessions cost $20 for ABA members and $125 for non-members.