It’s time to bring that dream home to life

IF that good-for-nothing coronavirus, is good-for-something, it’s been time.

Time to organise the home office, time to get the garden growing, time to get the house warm for winter and time to bring those dream home ideas to life.

Here’s what they said…

WITH more than 65 years’ experience in landscape supplies and green waste, Corkhill Bros staff can help with any project, whether residential or commercial, says director Brian Corkhill.

“Our staff are always welcoming and happy to talk customers through our extensive product ranges, and offer a large variety of truck sizes to help with each project,” says Brian.

Corkhill Bros’ products range from mulches and soils to sands, gravels and firewood.

“We extract and process all of the soil mixes within our range [and] we get these soil mixes tested bi-annually to ensure our customers only receive the highest standard of products,” says Brian.

Corkhill Bros continues to host the green waste drop-off facility at the Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, as well as receiving all the green waste collected in the Canberra kerbside green bins.

“We are highly committed to ensuring all green waste that’s received at our facility re-enters the Canberra community as a beneficially reusable product,” says Brian.

“After progressing through a three-to-four-month process, the green-waste derived product can be purchased as a mulch or soil conditioner (coarse forest litter or fine forest litter) from our Mugga Lane or Mitchell depots.

“The composted green waste is also incorporated into many of our soil mixes as an organic component.”

Brian says Corkhill Bros is committed to expanding its service range, having recently added a “bulka bag” truck to its fleet of vehicles.

“This allows us to deliver landscaping products in a cubic metre bag, which is suitable for projects with restricted site access or those that cannot have loose material tipped on site,” he says.

Corkhill Bros, 33 Darling Street, Mitchell (6241 8860), and Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, Symonston (6239 7200). Call or visit corkhillbros.com.au

Neil’s quick to get quality windows to clients

SKYVIEW Windows was created more than 15 years ago in a small factory with a staff of five and a vision of supplying quality products in the shortest possible lead times, says managing director, Neil Thompson.

“The company mantra from day one was ‘Quality Windows, Fast’,” says Neil.

Since then, Skyview has grown and seven years ago expanded to a 2500sqm factory in High Street, Queanbeyan.

Neil says part of Skyview’s success is being able to work closely with customers and suppliers to ensure consistency in quality and supply is maintained.

“All windows and doors are manufactured right here in Queanbeyan to Australian standards using dedicated local people from a mixture of local and imported raw materials to ensure cost competitiveness and, unlike the major window companies, all the profits stay right here,” he says.

“Skyview is the only window company able to supply any powdercoat colour with no cost premium involved.

“This allows our customers to mix and match colour schemes for their houses without having to stick to the six standard colours our competitors offer.”

Skyview Windows, 77 High Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6232 9977.

Innovative duo gets home sellers top results

FOR people thinking about selling their home this year, Kim Persson and Sophie McLean from Your Property Profits say their stress-free home renovations get people the best sale results.

By taking on the up-front costs, Kim and Sophie, backed with years of experience in home renovation, say their innovative, local business gets homes sold quickly, without the worry of financial hardship.

They take all the hard work on for their clients and pay for all the up-front costs, confident in their ability to make strategic improvements to a home, only renovating where it will increase the value of the home and improve the sales result.

“Our clients love not having to do anything, as we manage the entire renovation for them,” says Kim.

Kim and Sophie, as well as their team of tradespeople, stylists and real estate experts, organise and manage a renovation, style and prepare a home inside and out, ready for sale.

“We recently completed a renovation for an apartment in Griffith [and] the owner was ‘wowed’ by the improvements we made especially to the kitchen and living area,” says Kim.

It’s all been renovated, styled and put on the market now, ready for sale. On Saturday, it had the most inspections booked for LJ Hooker for any of their other listings!”

During these unprecedented times, Kim says it’s even more important to ensure a property has the greatest chance at selling by looking its best and appealing to the majority of buyers.

“That is where Your Property Profits can help to ensure you get the best possible price at sale and walk away with more money in your pocket,” says Kim.

Your Property Profits. Call Kim and Sophie on 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Designer furniture for a comfortable home office

A DINING chair can only get people so far, according to Ex-Government Furniture owner James Fullerton, who says a decent office setup is important for people working from home.

“We have a large range of office chairs that are comfortable and adjustable, as there might be more than one person using it,” he says.

“We also have a lot of small desks and workstations, as we know people are finding it hard to co-work with partners and kids at the dining table and need to create a separate ‘office’ in the corner of another room.”

At the moment, James says storage items are popular, too, particularly items like mobile drawers on wheels that allow people to hide office or school clutter by sliding it out of the way.

“Things have to look neat at home for those Zoom meetings!” he says.

“[With] school work, extra devices and office filing, it can all pile up. We all want to look professional and feel organised when having meetings at home.”

He says garage storage and metal shelving is also proving popular, as more people are getting into the garden or doing DIY jobs.

“People seem to have more time as they’re not commuting, and are out in the garden so the tools need to be organised,” he says.

Ex-Government Furniture, which James says sells designer items at a lower price, has a strict social distancing policy at the moment, with a cordoned-off area for bringing out and demonstrating products.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

James stays up-to-date with the trendiest tiles

TILES are a great way to update the home, says Rivoland Tiles’ general manager James Hibberson.

“Our comprehensive service provides a great knowledge of tiles, and we have the latest, most advanced products sourced from overseas,” he says.

“We are conscious of the ever-changing styles available and our team is always up-to-date with current trends and technologies.”

Rivoland Tiles, a family-owned and operated business, has a large variety of new and trendy tiles, and provides quality service and commitment to creating the best tile selection experience, James says.

He says they are one of the largest tile stockists on the eastern coast and are the largest supplier of tiles in the Canberra region.

With a knowledgeable and reliable team on hand, James says Rivoland Tiles also provides fixing materials, tools and technical advice to achieve the best possible outcome, whether it be for a home renovation, project home, boutique or a large-scale development.

“We love helping families renovate or build their dream home, or help make their investment a success,” he says.

Rivoland Tiles. Queanbeyan showroom at 100 Crawford Street, call 6297 4510. Mitchell showroom at 55 Darling Street, call 6241 1557. Visit rivoland.com.au

Getting the home pleasantly warm for winter

BY providing an even heat distribution, in-floor heating is popular for getting the home pleasantly warm for winter, says the P.A.P. Heating Solutions managing director, Peter Heaney.

Specialising in floor-heating products and services, Peter says in-floor heating is also popular in greenhouses, outdoor access areas, sports stadiums and factories.

When it comes to in-floor heating, Peter says warmth is distributed wall-to-wall, thanks to the heating cable being evenly embedded within the floor.

“The even heat distribution means no hot or cold spots, so it’s ideal for children,” he says.

“Being unobtrusively embedded within the floor allows for furniture to be located anywhere, without having to consider duct outlets or other equipment.

“[And], floor surfaces that are normally cold to touch, such as slate or tiles, become a pleasant source of warmth.”

P.A.P. Heating Solutions says in-floor heating is especially recommended for people suffering allergy or respiratory complaints such as asthma, caused by moving air or dust particles.

The system runs on off-peak electricity, which is comparable to gas, and no building modifications are required for installation in a new home with a slab floor, according to Peter, who says as there are no moving air draughts, rooms can be adequately heated at lower temperatures.

Peter says a combination of radiant and convective heat provides excellent comfort with little vertical temperature variation, making slab heating suitable for homes with high ceilings.

“It’s also quiet, clean and safe to run, with no maintenance required,” he says.

P.A.P. Heating Solutions, 23 Winchcombe Court, Mitchell. Call 6242 9310 or visit

papheatingsolutions.com.au