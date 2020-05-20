It’s vague, but more restrictions will ease next week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA will move from stage one restrictions to stage two from midnight May 29, says ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

But, Mr Barr won’t say exactly what that will look like until next week, saying he doesn’t want to confuse people by broadcasting the plan too far in advance.

He does say that the announcement will follow the national cabinet’s easing of restrictions roadmap, and on it stage two allows the opening of businesses such as gyms, beauty salons, theatres and galleries, so it’s assumed that some or all of these will be part of Mr Barr’s plan to be announced next week.

“Not every single element of each stage will start immediately. We’ll gradually introduce them,” he says.