James went missing days ago, seen him?

POLICE and the family of James Cameron hold concerns for his welfare after the 52-year-old went missing on Sunday (November 22).

He was last seen in Queanbeyan at about 2.30pm wearing a black t-shirt, black knee-length shorts and a black backpack.

Police describe him as being Caucasian, about 178cm (5’ 10”) tall, with a medium build and short brown/light grey hair.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating James is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6680525.