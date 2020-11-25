James went missing days ago, seen him?

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Nathan was last seen in Queanbeyan on Sunday (November 22).
POLICE and the family of James Cameron hold concerns for his welfare after the 52-year-old went missing on Sunday (November 22).
He was last seen in Queanbeyan at about 2.30pm wearing a black t-shirt, black knee-length shorts and a black backpack.
Police describe him as being Caucasian, about 178cm (5’ 10”) tall, with a medium build and short brown/light grey hair.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating James is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6680525.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor