Joshua’s missing again, seen him?

Missing person Joshua Bamford.

TEENAGER Joshua Bamford has gone missing for a second time in two weeks. 

Police first reported the 15-year-old as missing on July 31 before declaring they’d found him “safe” a few days later. Now, police say he’s gone missing again and hasn’t been seen since Friday (August 7).

Joshua was last seen in Kambah and is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, with a thin build, brown hair and has green eyes.

Police and Joshua’s family have concerns for his welfare and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Joshua is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6595176.

