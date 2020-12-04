Journey through the world of tea, sip by sip

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The simple act of making a cuppa is a ritual that can create a sense of peace during stressful times. Sip and sample T2’s teas to help calm the farm and put worldly worries into perspective – it’s the perfect gift this festive season. This is a sponsored post.

A CALMING, flavoursome cup of tea can do wonders for body and soul, with its myriad of health benefits. Even the ritual of putting the kettle on can help create a sense of calm, and T2 Tea says it loves creating brews that take people on a journey, sip by sip.

Coming together over a humble cuppa can become a force for good, particularly as T2 is all about being eco-friendly and sustainable, ensuring its tea is responsibly sourced, made and sold – from products and packaging to its people.

With Christmas around the corner, T2 has created a range of gorgeous tea sets, including on-trend tea-making accessories that are beautiful as well as functional.

“There’s also a range of new flavours, including Eggnog, Spiced Mince Pie, Sugar Apple Fairy, Merry Berry Meringue, and Mulled Wine Magic, reflecting the festive time of year, and the range of giftware is constantly evolving, with exciting new patterns and designs,” says T2.

T2 has also launched a range of Christmas-inspired gifts, from gift boxes of tea from fruits to faves, blacks to greens and everything in-between, to flasks, tea bottles and tins, as well as its gifts for any time of the year.

T2 says that its Blushing Blends fine bone china collection will be a favourite in the Christmas stockings this year. It’s a stunning range of ornate teaware that is delicate yet durable, with elegant, hand-painted platinum detailing inspired by a diverse tapestry of colours and cultures.

“It ensures a tea moment so fancy it’ll make you blush!” they say.

With a vast range of teas available, from iconic blends such as green rose, Melbourne breakfast, French Earl Grey, to herbal teas and fruit tisanes, fun ‘Fruitalicious’ and ‘Packs A Peach’ varieties and the popular wellness range that can support immunity, sleep, energy, immunity and gut health, T2 says people can broaden their tea horizons by trying new and different flavours.

A T2 spokesperson says they also always stay up-to-date with the latest design trends, flavours and lifestyles.

“Everybody can enjoy the gift of tea, and even better if gift giving is done in the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly way possible,” they say.

For the full range of gift ideas, visit t2tea.com