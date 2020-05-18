Jury trials to resume in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Law Society has welcomed the announcement by Chief Justice Helen Murrell, to resume jury trials in Canberra on June 15.

Jury trials were suspended in compliance with government guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 emergency.

Law Society president Chris Donohue said: “The society is satisfied that the court will apply appropriate measures to implement such trials in a safe and effective manner.

“We urge all legal practitioners, and any others involved in such trials, to ensure they fully comply with the measures put in place by the court.”