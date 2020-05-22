Keep working from home, says health minister 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS children start to go back to school, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, is encouraging employers and employees to keep working from home.

People are returning back to the workforce, especially now that children are going back to school and parents no longer have to be at home with them, but Ms Stephen-Smith says: “If you can continue to work from home, at least for a few days a week, please try to do so.”

“This is an important element of maintaining physical distancing arrangements,” she says.

For people going to work, the minister suggests that people consider staggering their start and finish times, so less people are in the workplace at the same time.

And the same goes for public transport users, she says, asking people to only travel on public transport if it’s essential.

“If you need to travel on public transport, you can try to stagger [it], so that you’re not travelling at peak times,” she says.

“[But] our advice to people in relation to public transport continues to be, reconsider your need to use public transport and only use it if it’s essential.

“Think about when you are travelling and try to avoid those peak times if at all possible.”

To continue moving forward with easing restrictions, Ms Stephen-Smith says Canberrans must continue the good work to suppress any unknown transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

Further restrictions will be eased at midnight, May 29, with an announcement to come by Chief Minister Andrew Barr next week.

Whether it will step in line with NSW, which announced that pubs and clubs can seat up to 50 people next month, is unknown and Ms Stephen-Smith says the easing of restrictions in Canberra will be done in a way that’s best for the ACT community.