Kids are home but school speed limits still apply

ALTHOUGH a majority of children will be at home for term 2, police say that 40km/h school zone speed limits will remain in place around schools from the start of the term (Tuesday, April 28). 

Officer in charge of traffic operations, detective station sergeant Marcus Boorman says drivers who choose to ignore school zone speed limits would face tough penalties.

“Even though most children are conducting lessons from home, there are still some students – as well as teachers and other staff – attending schools, so school zone speed limits are still in operation to help protect all road users,” he says.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen health directions and advice change quickly. The best thing we can do is tell you a sure thing that won’t change all term – that a 40km/h limit will apply in all schools zones between 8am and 4pm.”

