Kilometres of new bike trails open at Stromlo

FOUR kilometres of Stromlo Forest’s newest mountain-bike trails are open and adding to the park’s 44 kilometres of trails.
The new trails include a two-kilometre mountain trail offering sweeping views across Canberra and a coaching trail designed for novice riders and groups to book.
The government says the 1200-hectare Stromlo Forest Park attracts more than 1000 weekend mountain bike riders a day and at the end of December visiting bike riders to Canberra spent an estimated $30 million in the local economy.