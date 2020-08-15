Knife wielding man abducts five-year-old in Civic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE was an attempted abduction of a five-year-old child by a knife wielding man in Civic this afternoon (August 15).

Police say they were called to Petrie Plaza about 1pm following reports a man armed with a knife had grabbed a child who was not known to him.

They allege the man ran towards a laneway holding the child. The parent and members of the public chased him.

As he released the child he dropped a knife. Members of the public restrained the man before police arrested him.

He is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or phone footage that could assist with the investigation is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.