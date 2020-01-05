Knifepoint robbery of Deakin supermarket

Who have we got here, then? Then man police want to talk to entering the Deakin supermarket.

POLICE have released images to see if the public can identify a man they believe committed an aggravated robbery of a Deakin supermarket yesterday (January 5).

Can you recognise this man?

About 8.15am, police allege the man, believed to be armed with a knife, confronted a staff member at the IGA Supermarket and demanded cash.

The staff member complied and the man left, walking behind a nearby gymnasium and west along MacGregor Street with the stolen cash in a red shopping bag.

He is described as having red hair, fair skin, and freckles. He was wearing black clothing, which partially covered his face, and a dark cap.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam or CCTV footage of the MacGregor Street area around 8.15am Sunday should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

