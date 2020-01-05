Knifepoint robbery of Deakin supermarket

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released images to see if the public can identify a man they believe committed an aggravated robbery of a Deakin supermarket yesterday (January 5).

About 8.15am, police allege the man, believed to be armed with a knife, confronted a staff member at the IGA Supermarket and demanded cash.

The staff member complied and the man left, walking behind a nearby gymnasium and west along MacGregor Street with the stolen cash in a red shopping bag.

He is described as having red hair, fair skin, and freckles. He was wearing black clothing, which partially covered his face, and a dark cap.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam or CCTV footage of the MacGregor Street area around 8.15am Sunday should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.