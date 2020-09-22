Labor commits $99 million to renew school infrastructure

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OVER four years, an ACT Labor government will commit $99 million into renewing school infrastructure.

ACT Labor says this investment will see money going to projects such as upgrading the Koori Preschool at Ngunnawal Primary School, investing in cooling and double-glazing in the hall at Evatt Primary School, upgrading the gymnasium at Lyneham High School, upgrading the ovals at Charles Weston and Torrens Primary Schools, and classroom upgrades at Gowrie Primary School.

One of the priorities for the program will also be to improve the capability of schools to manage events like the bushfire season, says Labor education spokesperson Yvette Berry.

“Labor will work with school communities, including staff, parents and students, to complete upgrades that respond to local interests and needs,” she says.

Labor’s commitment comes more than a month after the Canberra Liberals pledged to spend $15 million on boosting school maintenance projects in a four-year period. As part of this pledge, the Liberals said it would conduct a school infrastructure audit after a number of schools were recently found with hazardous materials.