Labor promises a new tennis facility for Gungahlin

A RE-ELECTED ACT Labor government, in partnership with Tennis ACT, will construct a new tennis facility in Gungahlin.

The new facility, which will see ACT Labor invest about $8 million over three years, will include 10-12 full sized courts, hot shots courts, a hitting wall, LED flood lighting, parking and a pavilion.

Sports Minister Yvette Berry said Canberra has the highest rates of participation in sport across the country.

“Tennis in the ACT continues to grow with over 32,000 participants. This facility will not only help the sport continue to grow — through initiatives like Book-a-Court and the Tennis in Schools Program — but will also support the ACT to host bigger tennis events,” she said.

This facility will also support the NK Foundation, founded by local tennis pro Nick Kyrgios, to engage children who have challenging and complex lives in sport.