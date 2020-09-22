Labor promises low-interest loans for non-government schools

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A RE-ELECTED ACT Labor government will offer non-government schools government-backed low-interest loans to invest in sustainable upgrades to schools.

“Under a re-elected Labor government, Canberra’s non-government schools will be able to access up to $200,000 for investments such as solar panels, battery storage systems and hot water heat pumps,” says ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr.

ACT Labor’s spokesperson for education Yvette Berry says a re-elected Labor government will continue providing $15 million for further school infrastructure grants at non-government schools – ensuring all students across Canberra have access to great school facilities.

The party says they’ll also deliver grants to parent associations of non-government schools to assist parents to be better engaged in their school community and release three blocks of land across the territory for the construction of new non-government schools.