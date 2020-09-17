Labor promises to establish an elective surgery centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Labor promises to establish a Northside Elective Surgery Centre at the University of Canberra Hospital, if re-elected next month.

The centre will cost about $21 million and ACT Labor pledge to have it operational by 2024-25.

Once online, the centre, according to ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr will deliver day procedures including ear, nose and throat procedures, gynaecological procedures, orthopaedic procedures, ophthalmology procedures and dental procedures.

“This investment will deliver an additional 5000 endoscopy procedures each year from 2023, meeting the growing need for diagnosis and detection of many conditions, including some cancers,” Mr Barr says.

“We will also invest an additional $31.4 million to deliver around 60,000 elective surgeries over the next four years, building on our commitment to employ 400 more health workers across our health system.”

ACT Labor government has also said it will inject $16 million over three years to upgrade and expand existing endoscopy facilities at the Canberra Hospital.