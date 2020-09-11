Labor to boost walk-in clinics’ services

Nurse-led walk-in centres… Labor promises more services.

WALK-in clinics will treat a wider range of injuries and illnesses if Labor is re-elected next month.

Leader Andrew Barr says the free, nurse-led clinics will always have a nurse practitioner available at each of the five centres.

Nurse practitioners can order and interpret diagnostic tests and prescribe certain medications such as antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. They can make specialist referrals and support the management of chronic conditions alongside primary and tertiary healthcare providers.

“ACT Labor will also establish an outpatient imaging service at Weston Creek walk-in centre with CT, ultrasound and X-ray, enabling patients to receive these services quickly and on site,” he says.

The cost of this promise is not disclosed.

 

