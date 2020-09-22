Labor’s dedicated to reducing strokes in the ACT

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THROUGH a partnership with the Stroke Foundation, a re-elected ACT Labor government will invest $410,000, over a four years, in a bid to boost training at health centres and reduce the impact of stroke on Canberrans. 

ACT Labor says it recognises that stroke can be prevented, treated and its impact on the community can be reduced, which is why, in government, ACT Labor  funded the Stroke Foundation’s “StrokeConnect Follow-Up program” and funded participation in the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry.

A re-elected Labor government says it’ll build on this relationship by investing an additional $210,000, over three years, from July 2021 to implement the Stroke Foundation’s Specialist F.A.S.T education program.

The F.A.S.T program will be implemented at walk-in health centres, which will deliver stroke health checks, resources and support to help prevent stroke and improve access to stroke treatment.

Labor says this commitment will also fund its ongoing support for the StrokeConnect Follow-Up Program and participation in the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry to 2023-24.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLabor commits $99 million to renew school infrastructure
Next articleCalls to bring 20 years of ‘housing unaffordability’ to an end
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply