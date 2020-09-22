Labor’s dedicated to reducing strokes in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THROUGH a partnership with the Stroke Foundation, a re-elected ACT Labor government will invest $410,000, over a four years, in a bid to boost training at health centres and reduce the impact of stroke on Canberrans.

ACT Labor says it recognises that stroke can be prevented, treated and its impact on the community can be reduced, which is why, in government, ACT Labor funded the Stroke Foundation’s “StrokeConnect Follow-Up program” and funded participation in the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry.

A re-elected Labor government says it’ll build on this relationship by investing an additional $210,000, over three years, from July 2021 to implement the Stroke Foundation’s Specialist F.A.S.T education program.

The F.A.S.T program will be implemented at walk-in health centres, which will deliver stroke health checks, resources and support to help prevent stroke and improve access to stroke treatment.

Labor says this commitment will also fund its ongoing support for the StrokeConnect Follow-Up Program and participation in the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry to 2023-24.