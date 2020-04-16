Learner licence extensions to provide relief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EXPIRATION dates for learner driving licences will be extended under temporary changes to the ACT’s driver licensing scheme.

Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury said the automatic extensions introduced by the “Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Amendment Regulation 2020″ would provide relief for licence holders during the current health emergency.

“The expiration date for all ACT learner licences (car and motorcycle) will be automatically extended by 12 months if they were otherwise due to expire between March 23 and January 1, 2021,” Minister Rattenbury said.

“Learner drivers in the ACT are still permitted to go out for driving lessons and access the services of ACT Accredited Driving Instructors who are operating, as learning to drive is classed as an education activity and cannot be done from home.

“However, any unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged, so learner drivers and their supervising licensed drivers should consider current health advice and social distancing measures while in the car.”

Consistent with NSW, overseas licence holders who are permanent residents will now have six months to transfer their licence to an ACT driver licence, Mr Rattenbury said. This extension also applies to holders of interstate licences, external territory licences and New Zealand licences.