Learner licence extensions to provide relief

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

EXPIRATION dates for learner driving licences will be extended under temporary changes to the ACT’s driver licensing scheme.

Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury.

Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury said the automatic extensions introduced by theRoad Transport (Driver Licensing) Amendment Regulation 2020″ would provide relief for licence holders during the current health emergency.

“The expiration date for all ACT learner licences (car and motorcycle) will be automatically extended by 12 months if they were otherwise due to expire between March 23 and January 1, 2021,” Minister Rattenbury said. 

“Learner drivers in the ACT are still permitted to go out for driving lessons and access the services of ACT Accredited Driving Instructors who are operating, as learning to drive is classed as an education activity and cannot be done from home.

“However, any unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged, so learner drivers and their supervising licensed drivers should consider current health advice and social distancing measures while in the car.”

Consistent with NSW, overseas licence holders who are permanent residents will now have six months to transfer their licence to an ACT driver licence, Mr Rattenbury said. This extension also applies to holders of interstate licences, external territory licences and New Zealand licences.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLetters / Tongs presses for AMC early prisoner release
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply