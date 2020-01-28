Leave now warning as fire upgraded to ’emergency’

PEOPLE have been told to leave the areas of Boboyan Road, Apollo Road and Top Naas Road immediately, as the ESA issues an “emergency” warning as the Orroral Valley Fire becomes “very dangerous”.

“Leaving immediately is the safest option. Soon it will be too dangerous to drive,” the agency warns.”

The fire is travelling in a south east direction towards Boboyan Road, Apollo Road and Top Naas Road and is out of control. Properties may be impacted by embers well ahead of the fire causing spot fires.

“Properties are under threat – leave now if you are able to,” says the ESA. “Firefighters are on scene. The size of the fire is currently 2978. Under current conditions, a fire is difficult to control.”

Boboyan Road is closed from Namadgi Visitor Centre and south from Shannons Flat. This road is only open to people evacuating.