Letters / Tongs presses for AMC early prisoner release

Letter writer JULIE TONGS feels she’s being ignored by the ACT government when it comes to the early release of vulnerable prisoners in the Canberra jail.

MORE than a week has passed since the ACT government said it is considering the early release of detainees from the Alexander Maconochie Centre in response to the heightened risk coronavirus represents to people in prison.

The view of a wide range of experts led by Prof Lorana Bartels, of the ANU, is that based on overseas experience it is only a matter of time before there are widespread coronavirus cases in prisons in Australia.

The consequences of that occurring are truly frightening and all governments in Australia are being urged to act as quickly as possible to begin the release of prisoners who are of low risk to the community, are serving a short sentence and/or have a vulnerability which could prove fatal if they contract the virus.

It is universally accepted that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people are at high risk if they become infected with the virus because of their generally heavy burden of disease and illness.

The Liberal government of NSW introduced and passed enabling legislation last month to permit the early release of detainees and is to date the only government in Australia to respond with urgency to this issue.

A JACS spokesperson is quoted by citynewes.com.au as saying that the ACT is considering an early release regime along the lines of NSW but that was more than a week ago.

I wrote to the Minister for Corrections almost three weeks ago calling on him to give this issue the highest priority but he is yet to answer my letter.

I note also that the ACT Legislative Assembly is not scheduled to sit again until May 7. With respect, a delay of a further month before acting on this life-and-death issue is simply not acceptable.

Julie Tongs, CEO, Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal

Health and Community Services, Narrabundah

We shall overcome!

BEFORE, during and after the pandemic a century ago, my mother worked as a nurse at Manly Hospital treating patients with the medical knowledge available at the time, and went on to have a family.

No matter how long this pandemic lasts,there will be an end to it, and life will return to normal as we know it.

If they could overcome it last time with their limited resources, then we will eventually defeat it this time as well – KEEP THE FAITH!

Peter Gately, Flynn

Cut the fat-cat salaries!

The never-ending claims from state and federal governments that “we are all in this together” and we all need “to share the financial burden” is simply not true!!

Why are our two tiers of government immune to the financial crisis confronting our nation right now?

The financial sacrifices being made by the business sector in Australia is unprecedented in our time and Australians are suffering like never before.

Why is it that the very people who develop and create the wealth of Australia are taking the full brunt of financial losses, yet governments and public servants have no change to their salaries and general perks?

We must introduce at least a 40 per cent reduction in salaries across governments and all public servants (with the exemption of health workers and associated groups) and redirect these funds where they are most needed. We will then be truly “all in this together”.

Ken Smith, via email

Stop tram until virus cost is known

IT is increasingly clear that any consideration of the extension of light rail should be deferred until the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are assessed.

The already marginal project will be competing for even more limited funds against high-value projects including the SPIRE and social housing.

Furthermore if there is a long-term shift to working from home, the lower travel demand could be met by high-capacity electric buses at a fraction of the cost.

Mike Quirk, Garran

Ask the community for the priorities

YES, this is the year of the virus, but it’s also the year of the ACT election (October 17). Come election time, it has always seemed to me that we don’t know who the candidates are, what they stand for, or what the “community” (however defined) actually wants from the ACT government.

Why not do a supplement called something like “Election Countdown”? Ask community groups to put together a list of what they see as the top five priorities for the ACT government. Give them a word limit to argue their case.

Around the end of August ask “CityNews” readers to vote on priorities. It might end up being the top 10 or 20.

Ask all candidates in the election to give their views on these priorities.

You might have to limit it to organised groups. If you open it to individuals it will blow out to something unmanageable.

It’s something we need and something that will get people thinking of the future rather than the grim present.

Gary Shapcott, via email

The virus brings a little peace and quiet

UNFORTUNATELY, noise levels in densified, mixed- use residential urban renewal areas (“Nobody’s listening when noise levels ruin your life”, Paul Costigan, CN April 7) were allowed to escalate in July when the ACT government, in the midst of the still ongoing building defects crisis, began to water down night-time noise limits for venues in the city, and town and group centres.

The justification was the need to help the local music scene and to encourage much more “vibrant nightlife”. The designation of major entertainment precincts was also promised for the future. So, too, were moves to have”acoustic amenity” considered by the National Capital Design Review Panel when it reviews plans for new mixed-use complexes.

However, that panel does not necessarily assess all new unit developments slated for the areas where loud noise travels easily.

And as noise-affected Braddon residents and others elsewhere have discovered, it’s too bad if you want to open a window before the early hours of the morning, if you want to enjoy the benefits of passive cooling and cross-ventilation on hot summer nights or if you can’t afford to run an air conditioner for hours at a time, night after night.

Buyers certainly should be wary of units in existing buildings that may be oriented towards noise sources and are also likely to lack adequate sound insulation.

Yet the push for this ratcheting up of noise pollution was strongly encouraged by Greens leader Shane Rattenbury, the Sustainability and Climate Change minister and for Canberra’s Living Infrastructure Plan: “Cooling the City”.

It is clear that he and another far from perfect ACT regulatory set-up have not been able to cool down the heat arising from the excessive noise created by a Braddon beer garden, leaving nearby residents to rely on the ravages of COVID-19 for a rare chance to gain much-needed respite and relief.

Sue Dyer, Downer

Just think about who needs a bus

AFTER reading the last edition’s letter (“Empty buses must be wasting money”, CN, April 9), I was saddened by its lack of empathy for the people who really need to use our buses.

My daughter is an essential worker and walks a kilometre each way to get to work, often walking home in the dark, rain and soon, the frost. Before the bus routes were changed, it was a 150-metre walk each way. People don’t use the bus unless it’s absolutely essential. Do these people seriously think they don’t need anything, ever, that an essential worker supplies or provides? I suggest they really think about who is actually using a bus, and why.

Janelle Boreham, Hackett

Drugs are doing lungs no favours

IT is noteworthy that two epidemics are occurring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – tobacco and cannabis.

Both bring huge damage to our lungs which is the principal part of our bodies that the coronavirus attacks. Medical authorities are telling the community almost daily that people with damaged lungs have a reduced chance of recovery than those with healthy lungs.

The coronavirus advice to keep 1.5 metres apart and practice social isolation is implementing the public health principle of primary prevention, that is, preventing first-time contact.

It is comparable to preventing people from being first-time users of cannabis and other illicit drugs. It is that form of prevention which is the major factor in flattening the virus curve.

Unfortunately, our illicit drug policy has done, and is doing, virtually nothing to stop the curve for nearly all illicit drugs from rising. That’s why, in the case of cannabis, we have 220,000 dependent on it, and in a wider context there are more drug-induced deaths annually (about 1800) than road crash deaths (about 1200).

Colliss Parrett, Drug Watch International, Barton