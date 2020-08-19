Election 2020: Liberals commit $15 million to school maintenance 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Liberals are committing $15 million to unscheduled and scheduled maintenance in ACT public schools if they form government in October.

This commitment comes after unsafe levels of lead were found in about 11 classrooms at Yarralumla Primary School. It also comes after shadow education minister Elizabeth Lee announced that the Liberals will establish a hazardous inquiry into the hazardous materials that were found at Yarralumla.

She says they will also conduct an urgent maintenance audit into all ACT government schools if they are successful in forming government.

“Over the last few years under Labor and the Greens, infrastructure requests at our schools have not kept up to the needs of our growing school communities, and that is why under a Canberra Liberals government we will get our schools to be the safest and the best learning environments [so] our teachers and our parents will have peace of mind,” she says.

“In addition to lead paint, there have been issues involving asbestos, mould, significant leaking, gas and electrical failures. Some students have gone without access to water from taps due to plumbing issues.

“Rather than dismissing concerns and taking years to resolve issues as the current government does, school infrastructure risks should be assessed properly and a plan for resolution confirmed as soon as it is discovered.”