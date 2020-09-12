Libs pledge female sporting boost for the south

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STATE-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports complex has been promised for Tuggeranong.

This proposed facility at the Calwell netball courts will provide all-weather, day and night access for a range of sporting codes as well as school sport, says Liberal leader Alistair Coe.

“Our plan to build the new $12.3 million facility is fully costed and recognises the growing demand for sport by so many south Canberra families,” he says of the project, a Liberal Party promise ahead of next month’s election.

The Tuggeranong Netball Association, which has the highest rate of youth participation in the ACT region, has around 2500 players using the outdoor courts every Saturday.

Association President Jonathan Toze expressed “excitement” at the announcement.

“Not only is it a recognition of the importance of Tuggeranong to the ACT, but also represents the importance of a multi-sport venue encouraging an active lifestyle for people of all ages and abilities, in particular women and girls,” he says.

“This multi-sport facility is aimed at being the home ground for many different sports and clubs in the Tuggeranong valley, many of whom have large membership but no venue in which to train appropriately.

“We will welcome these sports to call the Tuggeranong Sports Complex home and it will be geared to maximise whole of community participation.”