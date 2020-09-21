Libs promise dedicated care for women with postnatal depression

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Liberals have made an election promise to establish a dedicated residential care home for women experiencing severe mental health challenges before and after birth.

Currently, the Liberals say women with postnatal depression have to travel interstate to receive the care they need, which is both costly and disruptive for the family.

“The residential care home will provide holistic care to Canberra women experiencing severe anxiety, depression and, in more extreme circumstances, mania and psychosis which can occur soon after giving birth,” says a Liberal spokesperson.

“The design and model of care will be based on established facilities and best practice both nationally and internationally, to ensure the best care and support for new mothers.”

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe says the care home will be a healing environment for struggling mums with dedicated perinatal, psychological and primary health staff.

“While there are some supports and services available to women, there is a missing link when it comes to mental health support for women experiencing post-natal anxiety and depression,” Mr Coe says.

Liberal spokeswoman for health Vicki Dunne says the new facility will be centrally located and designed to accommodate both the mother and her baby.

“Mothers can often experience feelings of extreme anxiety and depression soon after giving birth,” Mrs Dunne says.

“If not treated properly, it can have a significant impact on the entire family unit. We want to provide a model of care that will help see these mothers through the dark days so they can get back on their feet.”