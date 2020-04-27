Libs pumped up to help Labor end the petrol ‘rip-offs’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The Canberra Liberals have offered to work with the ACT government to end “petrol price rip-offs” right now in the ACT.

“Even when petrol prices around the world are plummeting, Canberrans are still being disadvantaged with disproportionately higher petrol prices,” says leader Alistair Coe.

“Even in Goulburn and Yass right now, some petrol stations are offering petrol a full 10 cents cheaper than what’s widely available in Canberra.

“If Labor is prepared to come to the table to implement reforms, the Canberra Liberals are prepared to consider it on the next sitting day… I see no reason why we can’t deal with this when the Assembly returns.

“Canberrans have always been ripped off at the bowser and we stand ready to end the petrol price rip-off affecting so many families.

“There are a range of measures the ACT government can implement such as real-time petrol price monitoring, improving business competition, reducing taxes and stopping daily price gouging.

“We need to look at ways to alleviate harmful taxes which are inevitably passed on to motorists, and red-tape reduction to attract and strengthen competition.

“Reforms are needed to help make Canberra’s petrol market more predictable and transparent, giving Canberra motorists a fairer deal and greater consumer confidence.”