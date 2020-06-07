Licence lost to a stupid burst of speed

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A VEHICLE travelling at 115km/h on Copland Drive, Evatt, in a 60km/h zone was caught by police at around 11 o’clock last night (June 6).

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was issued with a fine for $1841 and 12 demerit points, effectively losing their license.

Also at about 5.50pm yesterday police detected another driver travelling 122km/h in an 80km/h zone on Gungahlin Drive, Franklin. Police issued a fine for $700 fine and eight demerit points.

Police say double demerit points are in place in the ACT for speeding and seatbelt offences, with an additional demerit point for all other offences until midnight tomorrow (June 8)