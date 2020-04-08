Local phone helpline to answer COVID-19 questions

Share Canberra's trusted news:
THERE is now a helpline to assist Canberrans with questions about COVID-19 on 6207 7244. It will be open 8am and 8pm daily.
The helpline is intended to help the community to access services such as:
COVID-19 health advice and referrals;
requests for advice and information about the business and community stimulus packages provided by the ACT Government;
requests for assistance by vulnerable and isolated persons, including those self-isolating or in quarantine;
community reports of non-compliance with health directions by individuals, businesses and organisations for referral to the relevant authorities;
referrals to the ACT Health Protection Services, ACT Policing and Access Canberra Fair Trading; and
answer general COVID-19 related enquires.
