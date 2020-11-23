Long, chilly night pays off for top photo winner

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE “chilly, long night” taking photos out at Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve was worth it for professional photographer Matt Tomkins, who was awarded a top photo prize yesterday (November 23).

Mr Tomkins topped Icon Water’s spring “Photo Comp”, out of about 700 entrants, after he was chosen as the judges’ favourite, winning him $2000.

Thrilled about his win, Mr Tomkins said: “It was a very chilly and long night shooting, but I knew I would have to put in the time and effort to get the shot I was happy with, and thankfully the hard work has paid off.”

And the prize couldn’t come at a better time for the photographer, whose business has seen a large decline in bookings due to COVID-19.

The competition, which coincided with the launch of this year’s Floriade Reimagined event, asked photographers to capture either the value of water as a finite and precious resource, or the beauty of the new Floriade event.

Paul Bainton, who also chose water as a focus, won the “Best Over 18s” prize, and $1000, for his photo “Early Morning Fog Droplets”.

The “Best Under 18s” category, as well as $1000, went to Matt Kosec for his work titled “Controlling”.

And, a people’s choice category, which was decided by voters on Icon Water’s Instagram page, where the 30 shortlisted entrants had their images displayed, went to Bunsong Sy for “Survival”. Bunsong also won $1000.

Icon Water’s general manager customer engagement Davina McCormick was thrilled with both the quantity and quality of entrant’s images.

“There was a lot of diversity in the entries and it’s been really interesting to see the different interpretation of the competition themes and the creativity that each entrant brought to their photographs,” Ms McCormick said.

The 30 shortlisted images will be on display at a pop-up gallery at the Fyshwick Markets until the end of December.