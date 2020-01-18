Lower speed limits around Deakin

A 40km/h speed limit will be imposed on Hopetoun Circuit between Grey Street  and Bedford Street, Deakin, by June. 

The area around the Deakin shops affected by the lower speed limits.

According to the Deakin Residents Association, Minister Chris Steel will also impose a 40km/h limit on Macgregor Street between Hopetoun Circuit and Jervois Street.

A raised pedestrian crossing will be built at the existing pedestrian crossing on Hopetoun Circuit near MacGregor Street and there will be a speed hump on Hopetoun Circuit adjacent to Grey Street.

Despite being pleased, the association complained that the downside will be a more “ugly signs damaging the cityscape”.

“We look forward to minimal and small size signage. Manuka and Kingston speed signs are too big!” they lamented.

