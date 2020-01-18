Lower speed limits around Deakin

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 40km/h speed limit will be imposed on Hopetoun Circuit between Grey Street and Bedford Street, Deakin, by June.

According to the Deakin Residents Association, Minister Chris Steel will also impose a 40km/h limit on Macgregor Street between Hopetoun Circuit and Jervois Street.

A raised pedestrian crossing will be built at the existing pedestrian crossing on Hopetoun Circuit near MacGregor Street and there will be a speed hump on Hopetoun Circuit adjacent to Grey Street.

Despite being pleased, the association complained that the downside will be a more “ugly signs damaging the cityscape”.

“We look forward to minimal and small size signage. Manuka and Kingston speed signs are too big!” they lamented.