Man and his dog threatened with death

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LAST Sunday morning (April 12), just after midnight, a man was threatened with a knife and belted with an axe handle by a 45-year-old assailant.

Beyond the alleged assault, the assailant is accused of picking up the victim’s dog and threatening to kill it.

By 7.30am, the victim was driven to hospital, but then over the week was sent a series of threatening text messages.

On Friday (April 18), at about 8.40am, police arrested the alleged assailant at a house in Gowrie.

He faces the ACT Magistrates Court on charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, forcible confinement, threats to kill, cruelty to animals and use of carriage service to harass.