Man and woman run from Weston car crash

A TWO-car crash, which saw a passenger end up in hospital, also saw a man and woman from the other car run away from the crash scene on Saturday night (April 18).

It was about 9pm when the two cars, a black Mercedes E350 and a red Mazda RX8, collided at the intersection of the northbound up ramp from the Tuggeranong Parkway onto the Cotter Road.

The occupants of the Mazda, a Caucasian man and woman, allegedly fled the scene on foot without providing assistance or exchanging details. They were last seen heading towards the intersection of Cotter Road and Kirkpatrick Street.

A passenger in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the people who fled the scene, as well as anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6522636.

