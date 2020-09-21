Man assaulted, confronted with knife in Dunlop

TWO offenders assaulted a man in an attempt to steal his mobile phone and wallet in Dunlop last night (September 20).  

One of the attackers threatened the man with a knife on Toft Street before they both fled into a waiting light blue hatchback driven by a third person. It was about 8.10pm.

Both of the alleged attackers, two men, are described as tall and wearing dark clothes. One of the men was wearing a face mask and the other had a dark complexion.

Police have spoken to a number of people who assisted the victim, however, police believe there may be more witnesses who are yet to come forward.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6635585.

