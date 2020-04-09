Man becomes Canberra’s 100th virus case

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE new coronavirus case has been confirmed in the ACT, while more than half of Canberra’s cases have recovered.

The new case, a man in his 50s, got the disease overseas. He is Canberra’s 100th confirmed case.

Out of the 100, 54 cases have since recovered, but three people remain in hospital.

There is still one case under investigation and ACT Health is awaiting further test results.

Acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston is thanking Canberrans on their efforts to help flatten curve, but warns them not to become complacent over the Easter long weekend.

“As I have said all this week, please stay home this Easter long weekend. Do not travel to the coast or interstate or gather in large groups with family and friends,” she says.

“If you do need to go out for essential reasons, then complying with the rules on physical distancing and practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene are the most important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“I also encourage Canberrans to find new ways to connect with their loved ones over this Easter period. People all around the world are using technology to stay socially connected during this pandemic and this can be a great way to keep in touch with your family and friends when you can’t physically visit.”