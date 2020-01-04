Man charged for early morning Curtin grass fire

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 20-year-old Mawson man is facing charges of with deliberately lighting a number of small grass fires on the northern edge of Curtin early this morning.

At about 2am today (January 4) ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished the fires. There was no damage to property.

At about 3.40am, following an extensive search of the area, police took the accused man into custody where he was charged with lighting a fire during a total fire ban.

Police say that anyone lighting a fire during total fire ban faces fines of up to $32,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.

If anyone notices suspicious activity in the ACT’s open land or urban fringes, they should contact police on 131444 or 000 in an emergency.