Man charged for filming inside housemate’s wardrobe

A MAN has been found to have hidden a camera inside his housemate’s wardrobe to obtain intimate images without her knowledge.

The 30-year-old was arrested and faces image abuse charges – commonly referred as revenge porn – after the woman discovered the camera and reported it to police on November 28.

Police immediately commenced an investigation into the allegation at their Turner residence.

The investigation led officers to seize the man’s electronic equipment that contained 95 files containing intimate images of the woman recorded between July 31 and August 21.

The man was told of the charges on Monday (December 14) and was bailed to front the Magistrates Court on January 18 over two charges of intimate observations or capturing visual data.

