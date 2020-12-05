Man charged with having child-abuse material

A 42-year-old Greenway man has been charged as part of an investigation into the alleged possession of child-abuse material.

Police yesterday (December 4) swooped on the man’s home and and seized print media that they allege contained child-abuse material. Electronic devices were also removed from the residence for further examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to make child abuse material available and possessing child abuse material.

Anyone with information about people involved in the possession or sharing of child-exploitation material should call 1800 333000 or online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via accce.gov.au/report

