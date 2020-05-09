Man charged with grooming teen girl on Instagram

A 32-year-old Theodore man has been charged with grooming offences involving a 15-year-old girl following a police search of his home yesterday (May 8) where electronic devices were seized.

In December, the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team received information of an Instagram user allegedly engaging in online grooming and procurement activities with the teenager.

The user was identified and a targeted investigation began. Police will allege that online activity between the man and the girl progressed to physical contact.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16 years and using a carriage service to groom a person under the age of 16. Further charges are expected to be laid following examination of the seized electronic devices.

Anyone with information about instances of child grooming should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

 

