Man dead and four in hospital after head-on crash

A MAN died and four people were airlifted to Canberra Hospital, including two children, after a head-on crash in Yass last night (August 24). 

At about 6.10pm a Toyota Hilux and a Ford Territory collided head-on on Yass Valley Way.

The Ford driver, a 43-year-old man, died at the scene. His passengers, a 43-year-old woman and two children aged 15 and 17, were airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

The Toyota driver, a 47-year-old man, was trapped in the vehicle before being freed and taken to Canberra Hospital.

Officers from The Hume Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

