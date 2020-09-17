Man dies in fatal truck crash near Yass

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN died last night (September 17) when two B double trucks crashed near Yass.

Emergency services were called to Hume Highway, near Bowning, after receiving reports that two trucks, travelling south, had crashed at about 10.15pm.

One of the drivers died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

Officers have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

Police say the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway between Lachlan Valley Way and Bowning Road is closed. Visit livetraffic.com for the latest updates prior to travelling.

As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage or information are urged to contact Yass Police Station on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.