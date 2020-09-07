Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Deakin

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN 82-year-old man from Fisher died in a low-speed, single-vehicle crash in Deakin last night (September 7). 

ACT Ambulance Service personnel attended the scene on Grose Street at about 6.45pm and found the driver unconscious. He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The street was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

ACT police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and a report will be prepared for the ACT Coroner.

The family has requested their privacy be respected at this time and no further details will be provided.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the area from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6625844. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTwo casts for Budding’s Gatsby
Next articleGreenway Vodafone customers could be victims of identity theft
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply