Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Deakin

AN 82-year-old man from Fisher died in a low-speed, single-vehicle crash in Deakin last night (September 7).

ACT Ambulance Service personnel attended the scene on Grose Street at about 6.45pm and found the driver unconscious. He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The street was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

ACT police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and a report will be prepared for the ACT Coroner.

The family has requested their privacy be respected at this time and no further details will be provided.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the area from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6625844.