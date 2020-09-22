Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Uriarra Road

By
CityNews
-
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash on Uriarra Road in Molonglo Valley this morning (September 22). 

Police responded to the crash at about 7.40am, and say the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

The driver, a 40-year-old, was treated at the scene, however, paramedics were unable to revive him. He is he fifth person to die on an ACT road this year.

At this time, police say no further details will be provided.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6636573.

