Man doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was tied up, doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight during an aggravated burglary in Kambah on Tuesday night (September 2).

Yesterday the police Proactive Intervention and Disruption Team arrested a 31-year-old Spence man during an operation using negotiators and Tactical Response.

Police will allege the man was a co-offender in the Kambah incident.

They say the man and his co-offender left the Kambah home, taking a black Ford Ranger  other items belonging to the victim.

The man is facing charges including drive/ride in a stolen motor vehicle without consent, intentional threat to kill, aggravated burglary, theft and use explosive substance in circumstances dangerous to health.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLee promises school audit after paint contamination scare
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply