Man doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight

A MAN was tied up, doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight during an aggravated burglary in Kambah on Tuesday night (September 2).

Yesterday the police Proactive Intervention and Disruption Team arrested a 31-year-old Spence man during an operation using negotiators and Tactical Response.

Police will allege the man was a co-offender in the Kambah incident.

They say the man and his co-offender left the Kambah home, taking a black Ford Ranger other items belonging to the victim.

The man is facing charges including drive/ride in a stolen motor vehicle without consent, intentional threat to kill, aggravated burglary, theft and use explosive substance in circumstances dangerous to health.