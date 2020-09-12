Man faces eight stealing charges with more to come

A 33-year-old Bonython man is facing eight stealing charges and police are promising “numerous” more after he was arrested yesterday (September 11).

His arrest came after police located a stolen white Toyota Camry outside a house in Ngunnawal. Inside the car was what police describe as “a large number of items reported as having been stolen from vehicles around Canberra”.

The man is facing the ACT Magistrates Court charged with:

  • Driving a Motor Vehicle without consent (2 counts)
  • Unlicensed Driving (2 counts)
  • Theft
  • Damage Property (2 counts)
  • Number Plate Not Properly Issued

Police say investigations are continuing and anticipate laying numerous additional charges against the man in the coming days.

