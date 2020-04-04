Man faces speeding, stealing and assault charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 20-year old L-plater in a stolen car, missing a wheel, is facing court after allegedly driving chaotically and at speed on Friday morning in Canberra’s north then coughing on an arresting officer’s face claiming he’d just returned from China.

At about 8.30am (April 3) police spotted a stolen car near Hall that had been involved in a NSW incident earlier in the day.

It had no right-hand wheel, sparks were flying and police reckon it was travelling at about 140km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The car swerved in and out of traffic before going around another police car attempting to block the intersection of Barton Highway and Clarrie Hermes Drive.

Police pursued the car at a distance along the Barton Highway. Weaving dangerously, police estimate the car was travelling at nearly 100km/h above the 80km/h speed limit.

On William Slim Drive the car on to the other side of the road to overtake several vehicles then criss-crossed both sides of Ginninderra Drive before running a red light and colliding with two vehicles. The driver and passenger of one of the cars were taken to hospital.

The 20-year-old was arrested, but not before allegedly coughing on a police officer saying he’d returned from China. The man is charged with fail to stop motor vehicle for police, assault, dangerous driving, drive a stolen motor vehicle and for being an unaccompanied learner driver.