Man in custody after Phillip fires

A MAN is assisting police with enquiries following a number of fires in Phillip this morning (May 12).

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hotel in Phillip about 5.15am that was extinguished and deemed suspicious. No people were injured.

A second fire was extinguished at the Woden Bus Interchange about 5.20am.

A further five small fires were discovered at various locations outside the shopping centre between 5.25am and 6.05am. The 32-year-old man was apprehended by police about 12pm.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fires is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 6532505. 

