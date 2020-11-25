Man in hospital after school bus and car collide

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN is in Canberra Hospital with serious injuries after a school bus and a car collided in Sutton yesterday (November 25) afternoon.

At about 4.10pm emergency services were called to Macs Reef Road following reports of the crash between a 20-year-old man, who was driving a Citroen, and a school bus with about forty children.

The driver of the bus and the students have not reported any injuries but the 40-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics after being trapped in the vehicle.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

Officers from Monaro Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au