Map shows fire edging closer to Tharwa

HERE is a map showing the area the ESA has identified as being the path and progress of the out-of-control Orroral Valley Fire that started in the remote valley in the Namadgi National Park in NSW.

The fire is about nine kilometres from Tharwa and 15 kilometres from the nearest Canberra suburb, Banks. The size of the fire is estimated to be 2581 hectares.

The ESA says it is travelling in a south-east direction towards Boboyan Road.

The fire is out of control and firefighters are on scene.






