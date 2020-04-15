Mazda service shines through in testing times

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HAVING a personal vehicle in this uncertain time is important for key workers, says service manager at Slaven Mazda, Darren McGown.

“People need their cars, it’s vital for essential workers who need to get to work, in an isolated manner, during this time,” he says.

“In turn, we are still providing services and have bookings right through to the end of April at this stage.”

Slaven Mazda services up to 70 cars a day, and Darren says for them it’s business as usual, while taking into account the restrictions around COVID-19.

“We’ve made significant, positive changes to how we run the business, many of which are good practice anyway, and we’ll probably continue on with them once things return to ‘normal’,” he says.

“We are carefully sanitising all our cars, whether for loan or sale, and are using steering wheel protectors and seat covers.

“Our staff is also ensuring that keys are dropped directly into a sealed bag for the day, so no one is touching them.”

Darren says that another focus has been maintaining social distancing in the waiting area and when cars are dropped off in the morning.

“Our customers are able to leave their cars and not be in direct contact with staff, and in the reception and waiting area we have a designated line for people to stand behind so they are correctly spaced out, in line with social distancing recommendations.

“Another thing we’re doing is staggering the appointment times so we know when and how many people will be coming in, and we are also doing payments over the phone or online.”

Darren says the only thing they have had to stop offering is their courtesy bus, though they are offering loan cars instead where possible.

“We want to do the right thing, and providing the bus service at this time is not appropriate with social distancing,” he says.

A locally owned, family business, Slaven Mazda has more than 40 years’ experience in the motor-vehicle industry, having started in 1976/1977, when it bought out John Palmer Motors in Fyshwick. It has been in its current Phillip location for 14 years, providing new car sales, servicing, spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance.

Slaven Mazda, as a member of the Rolfe Motor Group, says it is fully committed to exceeding clients’ expectations, as well as exceeding its distributor partner’s key performance indicators and national sales rates.

It also provides its staff with satisfying career paths and a healthy working environment; and is committed to being a good corporate citizen by contributing to the charity and sporting needs of the local community. Slaven Mazda is constantly investing in its dealerships; and maintaining and broadening the respect in its family group of companies, by utilising the highest degree of business ethics and stewardship.

The dealership has also undergone a recent renovation, Darren says, with everything given an update and revamped – from the new reception area, 60 more customer parking spaces, a new ramp downstairs and a larger area for customer drop-off and valet parking.

Darren has worked at Slaven Mazda for four years as service manager, and says that looking after customers is their main priority.

“I’m proud that this year, all six of my service advisers are each a ‘Guild Member’, which is a recognition for exceptionally good customer service and essentially doing their jobs to a high standard,” he says.

“All of our team must have a customer service focus that’s second to none and this is what we look for when hiring new staff or rewarding existing staff.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our products and our service.”

Slaven Mazda, 140 Melrose Drive, Phillip. Call 6208 4444 or visit slavenmazda.com.au