Mediation to be provided for tenancy disputes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MEDIATION service will be provided to help landlords and tenants resolve tenancy disputes that arise due to COVID-19.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay said landlords and tenants are encouraged to share the economic burden, and to start a conversation about how to make this work.

“Conversations about money or about a person’s home or their long-term investments are not always easy,” Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay said.

Mr Ramsay said the mediation service would help support these difficult discussions and facilitate good outcomes.

The Conflict Resolution Service will provide this service once final negotiations are complete.

“The Conflict Resolution Service is a long-standing, trusted provider of mediation services in our community and has a panel of qualified mediators that they can draw upon,” Attorney-General Ramsay said.

“I am confident that they can provide restorative, impartial support to both landlords and tenants to deal with the difficult issues COVID-19 has caused for our community.”